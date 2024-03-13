The reason Barcelona have cooled interest in Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

Barcelona have been linked to Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood on a number of occasions in recent months, but the story picked up plenty of traction when it was reported that the Blaugrana were interested in him last week. Since, Barcelona have distanced themselves from the Getafe forward.

🚨 Manchester United's sporting director, John Murtough, and director of football negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, held meetings with Atlético Madrid yesterday.@espn pic.twitter.com/WenIg4BGH0 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 13, 2024

The reason being public relations. According to The Times, Barcelona have backed away from Greenwood amid fears that signing him could provoke backlash from fans and potentially sponsors. That is the very reason he is on loan at Getafe this year, following Manchester United fans expressing their outcry at his potential return.

Like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid have been monitoring Greenwood since he arrived in the Spanish capital, and the same report says they are still interested in the 22-year-old, who is seen as a cut-price option.

Manchester United Sporting Director John Murtough and negotiator Matt Hargreaves have been seen in Madrid this week, meeting with Barcelona counterpart Deco, Getafe officials, and Atletico Madrid representatives too. However these meetings are described as ‘informal’, and reportedly did not involve talks for particular players, excepting Getafe.

Greenwood’s reception in Spain has not been as hostile as in England, with many people unaware of the reasons for his year out of the game, or unclear on the reasons, including Getafe President Angel Torres and La Liga President Javier Tebas, who claimed he had been found innocent by a court. Greenwood was accused of attempted rape, coercive behaviour and actual bodily harm, after a video of him emerged on social media. The case was dropped by the prosecution though, after key witnesses declined to give evidence.