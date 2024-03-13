Strange La Liga team of the season so far sums up odd campaign

We’re past the 2/3rds mark in this La Liga season, and it’s interesting to consider who the starts of this campaign have been.

The WhoScored team of the season, decided by the ratings of players through the 28 games played so far, show how unusual the whole thing has been.

When was the last time you’d have just one Barcelona player in the team of the season? It’s hard to fathom, and even Joao Cancelo might not still be in there come the end of the campaign.

Big names like Vinicius, Jude Bellinham and Antoine Griezmann are a given, but how about Sergio Ramos making an unexpected return at centre back, but for Sevilla? Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni being named one of the best defenders in the division? Or lowly Cadiz’s Sergi Cardona beating out some very established defenders to make the eleven?

Weird seasons are interesting seasons, and we’re all for it.