Saudi Arabia courting four Real Madrid players for summer moves

Real Madrid still have a number of contract situations to be resolved this summer, even if they seem to have an idea of what they want to do with those players. However Saudi Arabia could be a factor they have not banked on.

In the case of Luka Modric, he turned down the Saudis last summer in order to remain at Real Madrid, but is not expected to extend his deal, on account of his lack of minutes as a starter this season. The 38-year-old reportedly wants to keep playing until he is 40, and is targeting the 2026 World Cup with Croatia, although it is not clear whether he would do so in Europe or elsewhere.

Lucas Vazquez is also out of contract this season, but a series of strong performances have persuaded Los Blancos to renew his deal for an extra year. Nacho Fernandez is reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with Carlo Ancelotti, and the 34-year-old could be short of opportunities next year, as he is clearly fourth choice in central defence. Nevertheless, for both, it will be a choice first and foremost of whether they want to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, as the money is unlikely to be comparable.

The most interesting case, say Marca, is Ferland Mendy. The French defender is set to be put up for sale by Real Madrid, who want to replace him with Alphonso Davies. He is the only player the Saudis would have to negotiate for as he has a year left on his deal, but Mendy has shown no interest in exiting, and knows he has the confidence of Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos will no doubt hope for a sale for the 28-year-old if Davies arrives and Saudi Arabia offer enough money.

This also comes in the context of Los Blancos looking to sign Miguel Gutierrez back from Girona. Even if that is more likely to be in order to sell Gutierrez on, Real Madrid could still use him next season if Davies is not signed as expected.