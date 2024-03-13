Real Sociedad must fight off interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal to keep star

Real Sociedad will be no stranger to interest in Martin Zubimendi, as the 25-year-old continues to demonstrate season after season that he has the quality to compete at the top level. This summer again he will be in the sights of Europe’s elite.

While Barcelona no longer appear to be a contender due to his €60m release clause, Bayern Munich are interested in Zubimendi, as per BILD (via Sport). Should Joshua Kimmich leave the Allianz Arena, then Zubimendi will be one of the prime candidates to replace him.

In addition, Charlie Watts has told Caught Offside that if Arsenal lose either of Jorginho or Thomas Partey this summer, the latter of which they are open to offers for, then they will also pursue Zubimendi. Watts does say that any deal will be ‘difficult’, as it is not yet clear whether Zubimendi would be open to a move.

The Spain international has just had his first taste of Champions League football with hometown club La Real, but it looks as if they will miss out on that next season. Zubimendi has a strong bond with La Real, and no doubt could have left last summer had he wanted to. No doubt Arsenal and Bayern will try to persuade him that that is the next step for him, should it become a position of need this summer.