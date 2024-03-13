Real Sociedad likely to give up on Kieran Tierney this summer as Arsenal look for exit

Real Sociedad have for the most part been pleased with the contributions of Kieran Tierney this season, and he has spoken positively of living in Donostia-San Sebastian, but the two look set to separate their paths over the summer.

The large fly in the ointment for La Real and Tierney have been injuries. Ruled out for multiple months in October, and then again injured for the Champions League Round of 16, Atletico Madrid loanee Javi Galan was brought in to cover the anterior cruciate ligament injury to Aihen Munoz in January, but is first choice at the moment.

Charlie Watts has told The Daily Briefing that Tierney is unlikely to return to Gipuzkoa next season. Arsenal will seek a permanent sale next summer, and Real Sociedad are unlikely to fork out for the Scottish defender.

This is the second report of this sort, after initial news that Arsenal’s €23m asking price for the 26-year-old. There’s little doubt about his ability, but the repeated fitness issues make his future difficult to predict. Tierney would be a solid investment for any side that could keep him fit, but that’s proven a tricky task thus far.