Real Madrid scouting 16-year-old River Plate talent with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the background

Last month it emerged that Barcelona were interested in River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono, and as tends to be the case with these talents these days, Real Madrid are closely trailing him as well. The playmaker is the youngest player to have played in the SuperClasico between Boca Juniors and River, and also became River’s youngest ever scorer recently.

According to TNT Sports, as carried by Diario AS, Real Madrid are also interested in Mastantuono, and will consider making an offer for him 2025. That is when he turns 18, and can legally move to Europe, but as Los Blancos have shown with Endrick Felipe, they are not afraid to commit for young talents. Until then though, they are happy to let him continue to develop at River.

Currently he has a contract until 2025, but River are believed to be working on a new deal for Mastantuono. As well as Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United have also been linked to him, and his current release clause is €30m. He looks as if he will be the latest talent to pursued after Manchester City secured deals for Julian Alvarez and Claudio Echeverri.

