Real Madrid man hopes up-and-down season earns him career-launching move

In some ways Andrey Lunin has not had the season he hoped, in other ways it’s been a real success.

When Thibaut Courtois went down injured at the start of the season, it looked like he would have a real chance to establish himself.

The loan signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga slightly crushed those hopes, although Lunin kept performing well when called upon at that stage of the season. He’s even fought off Kepa’s challenge to become the undisputed number two to Courtois, and has played a lot more than he might have feared when Kepa’s arrival was announced.

There have been some shaky moments along the way, but ultimately he’s been able to pick up some good minutes and show the world what he can do, in a very high pressure situation.

Now, with Courtois nearing a return, his future is open. AS report that he’s thinking about his future as a number one somewhere, hoping that these last few games as a starter for Los Blancos earn him interest for a summer move.