Real estate expert reveals incredible price of new Kylian Mbappe home in Madrid

Real Madrid are preparing for the arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer, and it appears the French footballer is getting ready for a move to Spain too. It is set to be a busy year for Mbappe, who plans on playing both the Euros and the Olympics in Germany and Paris respectively, but he is already looking for a house.

Speaking to luxury real estate expert Lydia Martinez, Marca report that Mbappe’s new property is likely to cost between €12m and €16m. Mbappe is likely to live in one of two areas called ‘La Moraleja’, where the majority of Real Madrid stars live including Vinicius Junior, and La Finca. The former is closer to the Valdebebas training ground. These are the two rich neighbourhoods in Madrid that guarantee privacy a sufficient distance from the city, but also with sufficient space to be able to train.

Martinez goes on to say that most footballers tend to live on the outskirts of the city, and if they cannot find a property that suits their exact specifications, will rent an apartment while they can build one. In contrast, managers Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone live more centrally.

Mbappe will have little time to adjust to his new surroundings, due to that busy schedule. Real Madrid are also on preseason tour during the time Mbappe is at the Olympics, and their first league match is likely to be around a week after the forward finishes in Paris, should Les Bleus reach the final. Between the start of the Olympics and the final of the Euros, there are also just 10 days.