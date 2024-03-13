Plan to loan out Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler ‘scrapped’ – report

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler has had a first season defined by frustration in Spain, but his first goal against Celta Vigo over the weekend appeared to release plenty of tension. After talk that he could be on his way out in the summer, now the tone appears to have changed.

With Guler showing his frustration at not getting his chances, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly is amongst a growing contingent that feel he should head out on loan this summer in order to continue his development. Guler has always maintained he wants to compete for his spot at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Turkish newspaper Aksam (via TF) say that plans to loan Guler out have been scrapped, as he looks to earn more minutes under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian said after the game on Sunday that Guler would have ‘more opportunities’, albeit ‘not tomorrow’.

Given the news is coming out of Guler’s home country, this aligns with the player’s view, and he clearly feels strongly that he does not have to leave in order to get game time. Whether Real Madrid have changed their mind in the last week based on a few minutes of action seems unlikely, but it could emerge that talks have taken place with Ancelotti, who ultimately decides if he is on the pitch or not.