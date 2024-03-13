Outstanding left back’s agent has met with Betis on multiple occasions

Real Betis are looking towards a total renovation of their left hand side, and they already have a top target in their sights.

Abner Vinicius and Juan Miranda are both set to leave the club this summer, and according to Marca their sporting directors have been working overtime to ensure smooth continuity down that side.

Top target is Sergi Cardona, the Cadiz player who has really impressed this season. He’s out of contract in the summer, and would represent a real coup if the Andalusians can steal a march on the competition and get him signed up.

Apparently his agent has met the club for discussions on several occasions already.

Then there’s the bigger name option – Nico Tagliafico of Lyon. He will be available this summer and has one year left on his deal after this season.

Betis have done a great job of staying competitive on a limited budget in recent years, and there will be plenty of faith in those in charge to get this revamp right.