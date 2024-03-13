Manchester United Sporting Director to meet with Real Madrid during Spain trip

It’s been no secret that Manchester United Sporting Director John Murtough and Negotiator Matt Hargreaves have been in the Spanish capital this week, with various issues on the table, top of which is perhaps Mason Greenwood.

Murtough met with representatives in Getafe on Tuesday to discuss the future of the 22-year-old forward, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Links to the latter have been shut down, despite a meeting between Manchester United and Barcelona Sporting Director on Monday, while Greenwood supposedly wants to stay in Spain. Getafe are keen to have him back on loan, and have a 20% sell-on clause on Greenwood. If United are demanding €50m for him, he will be out of reach for all three sides this summer.

‼️ There is a lot at stake tonight. If Atlético Madrid advances to the next round of the Champions League, they will receive €10m. They would also increase their advantage against Barcelona for the Club World Cup qualification, which would earn them €50m.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/iDLrPdGY9z — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 13, 2024

As per ESPN, Manchester United have also met with Atletico Madrid officials during their time in Madrid. They do not say what the discussions involved, but United are on the hunt for a central defender and a forward. They may have been looking at Alvaro Morata, otherwise it seems more likely the discussions were over United sales as opposed to signings, given Atletico’s defence is shaky and ageing. The same outlet does reveal though that Murtough plans to meet with Real Madrid still, as well as clubs from Portugal and Italy over the course of the trip.