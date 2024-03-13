Kylian Mbappe suing against ’round head’ advertising copy referencing Paris Saint-Germain superstar

Being an international superstar comes with a range of problems the common person does not have to consider – not least people using you as a descriptor for their bread. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is widely believed to be joining Real Madrid this summer, is suing a kebab shop in Marseille due to the use of his name in their advertising copy.

According to ESPN, Mbappe is suing Mohamed Henni, an influencer and well-known figure in the football world in France, who has opened his own kebab shop. Henni’s kebab shop describes their round roll ‘Klub Kebab’ bread as ’round as Kylian Mbappe’s head’, and have done so without his consent. The report claims that Mbappe’s legal team are suing Henni as a result.

🔴 Kylian Mbappé a porté plainte contre Mohamed Henni à la suite de la création d'un plat de kebab nommé "𝗣𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿, 𝗮𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶 𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗹𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗯𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲́." 😭 Il a 8 jours pour retirer son plat sous peine d'aller au tribunal. pic.twitter.com/B8B59kpY8V — PFC (@PassionFootClub) March 12, 2024

“Are you not ashamed? You have nothing else to do? Suing me for something so futile? It is incredible. I can’t believe it!” responded Henni to Mbappe on Instagram.

Henni has been given eight days to remove the description or he will be taken to court. Former French international Dimitri Payet also features, in a crepe which is ‘as loaded as Payet’.

Mbappe has been more active in defending his image rights than anyone else in the game, and had a dispute with the French Football Federation over the use of his likeness. He is also thought to be in talks with Real Madrid over retaining a significant portion of his image rights were he to join Los Blancos.