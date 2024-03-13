Inter manager Simone Inzaghi expecting Atletico Madrid to ‘transform’ for Champions League

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has told his team to expect an entirely different Atletico Madrid for their second leg in the Champions League at the Metropolitano. The Nerazzurri take a 1-0 lead to Madrid, but defender Federico Dimarco has also claimed that it matters little.

Atletico are coming off a humbling defeat to Cadiz at the weekend away from home, and Inzaghi said he was not necessarily expecting a more attacking Atletico win the second leg, despite the scoreline.

“Looking at the season, we did very well against teams that have waited for us and also against more aggressive ones. I don’t know what Atletico will do this time. They have a team that changes during the game, sometimes more aggressive, sometimes less… The players have a lot of quality and it will be a very intense game. We will have to be skillful, manage difficulties and make the difference.”

Nevertheless, he was expecting a different team. Los Colchoneros have been night and day away from home this season, and have won just two of their last eleven outside of the capital, but have only been beaten once at home in the last year.

“It is a fact, Atletico at home transforms. In La Liga, they would be the first if they always played here. Of 14 matches they have won 13 and drawn one. Of the last 28 or 30 they have only lost against Athletic, and they did not deserve it. We all know what Atletico is, the great coach that Cholo is, who is also a good teammate and a friend. We have prepared in these two and a half days in the best way, knowing that the Metropolitano is iconic and that we have an advantage, but we will not think much about what happened in Milan.”

‼️ Today there will be a record attendance at the Metropolitano. There are no tickets available for sale. The stadium capacity is 70,460 spectators. [via @rubenuria & @Objetivoatleti] pic.twitter.com/nKeeoZyt0D — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 13, 2024

Meanwhile Dimarco said there would be no intimidation for the Inter players in the face of a raucous Metropolitano.

“Yes, we are ready. The crowd will be the same as we had at San Siro, I don’t see a big difference. They are a strong team and have a very loud crowd.”

He also implored Inter not to rest on their laurels, in spite of the advantage they have.

“It will be difficult, like every game in the Champions League, we have a minimal advantage and we know that in this competition it doesn’t count for much. We cannot go in with the wrong approach,” he told Diario AS.