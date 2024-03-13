€50m transfer battle set to be one of the most controversial in years

It feels like the January transfer window has only just closed, but there’s already plenty of activity building up to this summer.

That should perhaps be no surprise. It was so quiet in the winter window, even in the Premier League, that we can expect plenty of movement come June.

One player bound to make headlines this summer is Mason Greenwood. After a season on loan with Getafe, his permanent future needs to be sorted. Marca today report that Manchester United representatives are in Madrid right now trying to figure out what comes next.

Barcelona are said to be keen on signing him, but can they afford him? Which teams are willing to pay, and swallow the monstrous PR hit that comes with bringing a tainted name in?

Fabrizio Romano has also denied the Barcelona rumours. This sort of thing could go on for months now.

Marca say he will cost €50m, although if there’s no real market for him that will have to come down significantly. It all looks set up to be one of the more controversial transfer stories of recent years, whatever happens.