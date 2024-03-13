Chelsea and Manchester United interested in Barcelona defender ahead of turbulent summer

Barcelona are set for a turbulent summer, as they look to balance their accounts and move in the right direction for their salary limit. However the impact of that is that very few players will have their future assured for next summer.

It emerged today that Barcelona could be open to selling Ronald Araujo this summer, but it is Jules Kounde who is attracting attention from Manchester United and Chelsea, as per MD. Both need to rebuild their defence this summer, and Kounde will be allowed to leave for a satisfactory offer.

🚨 Chelsea and Manchester United are very serious about signing Jules Koundé. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 13, 2024

The Blaugrana are pleased with his professionalism this season, after again being asked to play at right-back rather than centre-back due to injuries. He arrived for €50m plus €10m in variables from Sevilla, and turned down Chelsea to move to Barcelona in the process.

Kounde has barely had a chance to play in his more natural role since arriving, but with Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi and Andreas Christensen for competition, will not find it easy to assert himself in his preferred position. That said, a new manager could mean a fresh start for Kounde, and other exits, for example Araujo, may well allow him a second wind at Barcelona.