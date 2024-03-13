Bayern Munich set for fresh talks of Alphonso Davies negotiations after positive talks with Real Madrid target

Bayern Munich Director of Football Christoph Freund told the press earlier in the week that he was by no means giving up hope of convincing Alphonso Davies to sign a new deal with the club. It appears their first round of talks went well, with the Candadian’s agent to sit down with the Bavarian side again in the coming weeks.

After Bayern Munich played Olympiakos in the UEFA Youth League, Freund explained to Sky DE, via Diario AS, that he was still hopeful of striking a deal with Davies.

“It is not at all improbable. There are conversations underway and they are progressing positively and openly. We will see in the coming weeks how they develop.”

Davies has been a long-term target of Real Madrid, with Los Blancos identifying his expiring contract as a potential opportunity in the future last year. They want to sign him this summer at a cut-price fee, or in 2025 on a free. Davies agent is reportedly demanding €20m per year to remain in Germany, while Bayern’s latest offer is thought to be around €11-13m per season.

Los Blancos are unlikely to offer that much to Davies, but in recent months have grown confident not only that he will sign with them, but also that he will come this summer.

