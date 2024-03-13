Barcelona starlet Pau Cubarsi set for Spain call-up following MVP performance against Napoli

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi showed astonishing maturity during their 3-1 win over Napoli on Tuesday night, as he kept Victor Osimhen quiet, and impressed with the ball at his feet. With Luis de la Fuente to announce his Spain squad for upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Colombia, Cubarsi looks as if he might make his international debut within a couple of weeks of his European one.

Cubarsi was awarded the man of the match award by UEFA, and few were willing to argue with him, as he caught Osimhen offside numerous times, nearly managed an assist from in front of his own box for Fermin Lopez, and put in a number of good tackles.

“It’s one of the best days of my life. We have reached the quarterfinals after four years and many vicissitudes experienced by the club and the dressing room is happy with the job done and qualifying. We have gone from pressure to ambition, and we have achieved it,” Cubarsi told Movistar+ after the match.

Despite his performance, Cubarsi remained modest.

“It’s thanks to the whole team. My game is to play calmly and do what I know to help the team. I like to come out playing from behind, as has always been done at Barca and I am going strong to duels.”

Cubarsi was asked if he will be paying more attention to the Champions League draw on Friday morning or de la Fuente’s squad announcement for La Roja.

“I will be aware of both equally, because both events are very important, but a little more about the Champions League draw than about Spain’s squad, because if it doesn’t arrive now there will be more opportunities.”

As per Diario AS, Cubarsi is set for his international debut against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 17-year-old has started Barcelona’s last seven league games, and the Napoli win proved that he was more than ready for the step up to European football too, having been left out for Inigo Martinez in the first leg.

Xavi Hernandez has been effusive in his praise for Cubarsi, already calling him their best defender with the ball at his feet that they have. After the match, Xavi would again praise his composure.