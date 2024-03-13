Barcelona star refuses to shut down exit speculation again – ‘It depends on the club’

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo continues to leave his future open this summer, as the Uruguayan is linked with a move away from the club. The 24-year-old central defender has been described before as ‘untouchable’, but with the Blaugrana in need of income from sales this summer, Araujo is one of the assets that would allow them to make significant money.

In the January transfer window he was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and did not deny talks with the Bavarian side. Bayern reportedly had two offers for Araujo turned down, but are expected to come back for him in the summer. Meanwhile Football España understands that Barcelona are working on a new deal for him, but that there are multiple Premier League sides also circling.

After beating Napoli 3-1 in the Champions League, Araujo stated that his future did not depend on him, as reported by Sport.

“My future depends on the club. Everyone knows that I am very happy here at Barça. And very grateful to Xavi.”

“Very happy with qualifying, we played a great game at home. The support of our fans was very key from the first minute,” he added.

Araujo may well be simply putting the ball in Barcelona’s court regarding a contract negotiation, but his answer certainly leaves an exit as a possibility. Perhaps the more pertinent question is whether Barcelona can afford to turn down a major offer for Araujo this summer.