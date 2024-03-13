Barcelona Sporting Director left Montjuic with manager after Napoli win

Barcelona were in good spirits on Tuesday night as they finally made it back to the Champions League quarter-finals, including Sporting Director Deco. That much was evident as he left the Estadi Olimpic Companys.

He did so accompanied by Barcelona Director and Joan Laporta’s right-hand man, Enric Masip, and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The trio were seen together in the car park, and while there is no suggestion from MD that van Bronckhorst is a candidate for the Barcelona job, Laporta does have a habit of left-field appointments to the managerial position, taking risks on Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola, both of which worked out.

Deco was spotted leaving Montjuic with Gio van Bronckhorst after the Napoli win last night. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/CSQRKw1iMu — Football España (@footballespana_) March 13, 2024

Van Bronckhorst is out of work currently. After winning the Eredivisie, he guided Rangers to the Europa League final, but struggled to challenge Celtic domestically in Scotland, and was relieved of his duties after a year in the job.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Fermín López: "I hope Xavi can stay, we are with him until he wants to stay." pic.twitter.com/pqr2F2pQqF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 12, 2024

The pair are friends from their days playing together for Barcelona, crossing over for three years between 2004 and 2007, during which they won two La Liga titles and a Champions League.