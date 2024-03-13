Barcelona President Joan Laporta facing tough all between Nike and Puma due to €100m signing bonus

Barcelona are facing a tough decision ahead of the summer as they consider changing kit sponsor from Nike to Puma. President Joan Laporta is keen to maximise all revenue streams, and believes they can get more through sponsorship.

Reportedly Puma are willing to pay more than Nike. Marca say that the Blaugrana currently get €105m per season, €20m of which are variables, while Puma are offering €120m per season, although it is not clear exactly what the variables are in that contract. The Madrid-based daily say that the German brand’s deal involves more ‘volatile’ terms, and even penalties for not meeting certain objectives.

What could make the difference is that Puma are now willing to pay a €100m signing bonus. Part of the puzzle is that the Blaugrana must pay around €40-50m to get out of their current deal with Nike, which runs until 2028. That could cover the loss of paying the Nike penalty, and provide an important cash injection immediately, as Barcelona debate over major sales from their playing squad.

Barcelona have all but discarded the idea of manufacturing their own kit, an option that was apparently considered. During early reporting on the matter, Barcelona believed the ideal solution was to leverage Puma’s interest into a better deal with Nike, but the American sportswear company appear to be daring Barcelona to jump, and Laporta has certainly made a habit of betting on himself and Barcelona, as was seen with the economic levers. Sticking with Nike seems to do little in terms of improving their situation, but they are already dealing with plenty of risk in their budget.