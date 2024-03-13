Barcelona legend Gerard Pique tweets out appreciation for surprise hero against Napoli

Barcelona had a rare night of celebration this season, as they ended three years without reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Napoli on Tuesday night, beating Napoli 3-1. While Xavi Hernandez used the credit to go after journalists, the majority of Cules were ecstatic to see their side come through a tricky period against the Serie A champions.

One of the reasons they were able to do so was Sergi Roberto. The 32-year-old captain was sent on with Oriol Romeu on the hour-mark for Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen, amid plenty of criticism on social media. Roberto has become something of a punching bag for Barcelona fans’ frustrations in recent years.

In his half hour, Roberto helped change the game though, giving Barcelona more control, breaking up several attacks and then giving the crucial assist for Robert Lewandowski, after a give and go with Ilkay Gundogan. After the match, Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal were naturally grabbing the headlines, but Gerard Pique paid tribute to Roberto.

Sergi Roberto❤️ — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) March 12, 2024

In addition to the assist, Roberto had 33 touches, completing 22 of his 26 passes, three of which were key. He also created two big chances during his cameo.

The veteran is out of contract in the summer, and his widely expected to leave the club at the end of it, with the Blaugrana not looking to renew his deal. Roberto has taken successive pay cuts to remain at the club, and now earns ‘like an academy graduate’ as he referred to it, but it appears as if these are his final months in the Catalan capital as a footballer, despite Xavi’s recommendation to renew him.