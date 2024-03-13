Atletico Madrid squeeze by Inter in Champions League as Jan Oblak makes himself enormous

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Inter (2-2 on aggregate, 3-2 on penalties)

Atletico Madrid came into the second leg of their Champions League tie against Inter, a goal down, and abundantly aware that much of the perspective on their season depended on their progress to the quarter-finals. Up against them were arguably the form side in Europe. Diego Simeone’s side did not lack any of the battle or effort that characterised him as a player though, all the way through two and a half hours of exhilerating drama.

The first half started off with Atletico pushing forward, and creating danger without ever really finding clear chances. Meanwhile Inter looked content to draw Atletico to them, and try to catch them in behind. That worked a little past the half hour mark, as Denzel Dumfries was set free on the right side, but could only force an excellent save from Jan Oblak. On the other side, Federico Dimarco would capitalise on Nicolo Barella’s cutback after a flowing move from deep in their own half.

Atletico did not wait long to hit back though. After Koke Resurreccion looked for Antoine Griezmann over the top from the edge of the box, the ball was not cleared well by Francesco Acerbi, hit Stefan de Vrij and bobbled through to Antoine Griezmann to mark his return with a goal just three minutes after Inter had scored.

In the second half, Atletico showed themselves to be much the better side, creating two golden chances that were spurned by Alvaro Morata and Griezmann from balls in from the right. Memphis Depay and Angel Correa were sent on, and Memphis fluffed an early chance from close in, before striking the inside of the post with a thunderous effort.

At the other end, Inter were still dangerous. Barella and Marcus Thuram were both through on goal, but with a chasing defence, bearing down on them, rather than the Inter men on goal, Oblak made comfortable saves.

Just as it looked like Atletico were out of time, Koke found Memphis on the turn through a packed Inter defence on the edge of their box. He took one touch, and then fired into the bottom corner, testing the vocal chords of an already deafening Metropolitano. In the dying seconds, Atletico kept coming forward, and Griezmann found Rodrigo Riquelme on the penalty spot for the winner, but he blazed over.

Into extra time it went, and a similar exchanges ensued. Thuram had a final chance which he headed wide, and Memphis forced a good save from Yann Sommer from close range again. Griezmann, just recovered after three weeks out, went off at half-time in extra time, and Inter advanced up the pitch as a result. They couldn’t find a winner though, as the game battled through to penalties.

Cometh the hour, cometh Jan Oblak. He saved twice from Alexis Sanchez and Davy Klaassen, and while Saul Niguez also saw his saved by Sommer, Lautaro Martinez blazed high and wide with the final penalty, giving them a 3-2 win on penalties. Simeone wore an exhausted satisfaction on his face at the end, as Atletico levered last year’s finalists out by grit, ambition, and a giant Slovenian hand.