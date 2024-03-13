Arsenal one of three teams interested in La Liga revelation set to leave this summer

Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed on Tuesday that goalkeeper Alvaro Valles would be leaving the club this summer after he decided to take the next step in his career, refusing a renewal offer in the process. The 26-year-old has a strong case to be goalkeeper of the season, and the newly-promoted Canary Islanders owe some of their top half place to his saves and ability on the ball.

Valles caught the eye for his distribution and the frequency of his involvement, far outstripping other goalkeepers in La Liga, but has also made a number of brilliant saves over the course of the season. Until three games ago, Las Palmas were the second-best defence in the division, and Valles was a major part of that.

🚨 Arsenal plan includes David Raya’s buy option to be triggered without any doubt, already decided months ago.#AFC will invest £27m on that as planned since last summer. 🔐 New deal already completed for Tomiyasu. ↪️ New deal to be sealed soon for Ben White. pic.twitter.com/BoAXVWxWFH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2024

With just a year left on his contract, it is no surprise he is attracting interest in Spain and abroad. Ramirez claimed that he had turned down a €20m offer for Valles in January, and Relevo say there are three sides that have shown the most interest in him: Arsenal, Aston Villa and Real Betis. If the price tag is that high, then Betis are unlikely to be involved in the race for him.

Valles may have to weigh up whether he would prefer to be a starter for his next side, or a back-up goalkeeper at 26 years of age. Arsenal already have two quality options in Aron Ramsdale and David Raya, while Aston Villa have World Cup-winner Emiliano Martinez behind their backline. If Martinez or one of Arsenal’s goalkeepers are on the move, then that could change Valles’ decision.