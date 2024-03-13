Almeria replace manager Gaizka Garitano after 18-game winless streak

Almeria have brought to an end the spell of Gaizka Garitano, after he arrived in October, but failed to win a match in charge. Almeria look certain to go down with just 10 points from 28 games, and not a single game.

Garitano could not inspire three points out of his side in 18 attempts, despite seven draws. His singular win this season came in the Copa del Rey against lower league Talavera, before being eliminated by Barbastro. Despite securing draws against Sevilla, Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid, Garitano had reportedly lost the dressing room by the end of his spell too.

🔴⚪️ ¡Bienvenido, 𝐏𝐞𝐩𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐥! ✍️ El entrenador se hace cargo del equipo hasta el final de la temporada. #PepeMelRojiblanco pic.twitter.com/JWrFcHKa6g — UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) March 13, 2024

In his place will come former Real Betis and Las Palmas coach Pepe Mel for the final 10 games of the season. He should provide a safe pair of hands until the end of the campaign, as Almeria prepare for life in Segunda. Already they have broken the record for number of games without a win in La Liga, and they are four points off beating the worst ever points total in the top division, set by Sporting Gijon. No side has ever gone winless for an entire season.