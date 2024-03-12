La Liga

(WATCH) Lewandowski goal puts Barcelona into quarter finals

Barcelona look to have wrapped up this tie with a late Robert Lewandowki goal.

The Catalans were really playing this one out, but finally Napoli ran out of steam and the Blaugrana took advantage.

The returning Sergi Roberto played a key role, picking out Ilkay Gundogan’s run between the lines. He was able to roll the ball square to Lewandowski to tap in.

It wasn’t a classic performance, and there won’t be many expecting Barca to go much further, but they got the job done tonight.

