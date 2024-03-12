(WATCH) Crisp finish from Rrahmani drags Napoli back into tie

Ok, you can take that one foot back out of the quarter finals.

Just as Barcelona finally looked to have found some form, and had grabbed two early goals against Napoli, their shaky defence has let them down.

Amir Rrahmani looked like an elegant midfielder as he finished crisply first time to drag his team back into the game. The centre back had continued his run from deep, knowing his team needed two goals, and now they need just one.

Will Barca get back into rhythm, or feel the pressure back on?

O NAPOLI VOLTOU PRO JOGO, TÁ?! 👀🔥 Rrahmani diminui na Espanha e coloca emoção nas oitavas de final! Barcelona x Napoli é ao vivo AGORA, EXCLUSIVO na tela da @tntbr e @streammaxbr (https://t.co/GLVBpaun5c)! 😍 #CasaDaChampions pic.twitter.com/zds8seHfWX — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) March 12, 2024

[Footage from TNT Sport]

RRAHMANI PULLS ONE BACK FOR NAPOLI! BARCA ARE GONNA BOTTLE IT AGAIN! 😂😂pic.twitter.com/kxBZxYytoQ — LLF (@laligafrauds) March 12, 2024

[Footage from Canal Plus]

Amir Rrahmani heard €10m+ were on the line 😅 Some finish from the Napoli centerback 👌 pic.twitter.com/UBZ6GBNekz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 12, 2024

[Footage from CBS Sports]