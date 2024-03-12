Barcelona

(WATCH) Crisp finish from Rrahmani drags Napoli back into tie

Ok, you can take that one foot back out of the quarter finals.

Just as Barcelona finally looked to have found some form, and had grabbed two early goals against Napoli, their shaky defence has let them down.

Amir Rrahmani looked like an elegant midfielder as he finished crisply first time to drag his team back into the game. The centre back had continued his run from deep, knowing his team needed two goals, and now they need just one.

Will Barca get back into rhythm, or feel the pressure back on?

[Footage from TNT Sport]

[Footage from Canal Plus]

[Footage from CBS Sports]

 

