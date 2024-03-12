Barcelona

(WATCH) Barcelona lead after brilliant team goal

It felt like Barcelona might need an early goal – and they’ve got one.

The nerves were just starting to build at Montjuic, but the fans have been calmed by a brilliant team goal from their team.

It involved a number of players, with Raphinha and Joao Cancelo’s interplay down the left breaking through the Italian ranks, and sending the ball to Robert Lewandowski…

But the Pole cleverly dummied it, allowing teammate Fermin Lopez a much clearer angle at goal.

He made no mistake. Add another and Barca can count themselves in the next round.

[Footage from TNT Sport]

[Footage from Canal+]

