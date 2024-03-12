(WATCH) Barcelona double their lead after lightning counter attack

Two nil Barcelona, already!

Joao Cancelo played his part in the first goal, now he’s scored the second.

Napoli were caught on the counter, and Raphinha and Lamine Yamal combined well to allow the youngster a shot. It cannoned off the post, but Cancelo had cantered the length of the pitch to snap up the rebound.

Huge celebrations from the stands and in the dugout, and it already feels like the Blaugrana have one foot in the semi final. There’s still plenty of time left for more entertaining attacking football at Montjuic.

[Footage from TNT Sport]

Cancelo makes it 2-0! What a run from Lamine Yamal! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uiYl4cPErO — 𝚄𝙶𝙾𝙲𝙷𝚄𝙺𝚆𝚄⚡️ (@UgoOsinobi) March 12, 2024

[Footage from Canal+]