The new Dani Carvajal has development pathway set by Madrid

Real Madrid have agreed a new contract with Jesus Fortea, the 16 year old right back currently seen as one of the top prospects in La Fabrica after he was poached from Atletico in 2022.

Currently starring for the Juvenil A team managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, the youngster is being called the successor to Dani Carvajal by some at the club.

Fortea is now tied down on a new deal until 2026 – the maximum length of deal permitted by Spaniard law for a minor.

He is developing just in time – Carvajal is still putting in great showings but is clearly in decline. Lucas Vazquez does his art, but is also 32.

If those two can hold on another couple of years and Fortea develops fast, he could yet be fast tracked into first team minutes. The plan is to send him to Castilla next season, allowing him to get experience at senior level, before eventually making the step up to the first team.