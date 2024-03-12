Spain manager looking to hand offensive keys to two youngsters

While much of the talk about Luis de la Fuente’s upcoming Spain squad this Friday has surrounded Brahim Diaz’s choice to represent Morocco, La Roja are focused on the talents they do have. Two of Luis de la Fuente’s key players going into the Euros could be players that do not come from Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Ahead of friendlies with Colombia and Brazil, de la Fuente is considering handing the playmaking keys in the number 10 spot to Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet and Villarreal’s Alex Baena, as per Relevo. The former scored against Scotland in October, and has been impressing for multiple seasons at San Mames, offering brawn and brains behind the forward line.

Baena is the leading assist-provider this season in La Liga, having laid on 12 goals for his teammates this season. While La Roja believe he could tidy up his discipline (11 yellows and a red this season), his talent is beyond doubt.

Sancet’s Athletic teammate Unai Gomez is seen as a more medium-term prospect for the national team, but Benat Prados behind them could well be in the squad. His excellent pressing and clean use of the ball could see him make the squad for the first time. Dani Vivian’s excellent season could well see him come into the side too.

With Pedri’s status uncertain, and Gavi out until after the Euros this summer, Sancet and Baena will have a golden opportunity to assert themselves in the role. RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo could also make a case to play there, but may be preferred out wide. Undoubtedly Vivian has a case to be amongst the top central defenders in Spain this season, and his combination of pace and strength is probably unequalled by anyone else currently in the squad.