Second La Liga sacking on the way as former Real Betis manager is touted as replacement

While there have been reports that Almeria manager Gaizka Garitano is on the verge of the sack before, multiple sources say that Basque has been told his time is up at Almeria. Garitano arrived in October but has not managed to win a game yet.

In his time Garitano failed to get the desired reaction out of a doomed Almeria side, securing 7 draws and 12 defeats in his time at the club, but also reportedly falling out with some of the Almeria squad in the process.

According to Relevo, former Real Betis, West Brom and Las Palmas manager Pepe Mel has been chosen as the man to lead them forward, as Almeria prepare for life in Segunda two seasons after leaving it.

Outside of Real Madrid, Almeria’s €52m spend was the largest in La Liga, and they are set for a summer of flux with plenty of sales expected in order to balance the loss of TV revenue with their salary limit. Mel, who is vastly experienced, could be considered a safe pair of hands.