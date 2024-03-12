Real Sociedad won’t meet Arsenal asking price for Kieran Tierney

Real Sociedad have been pleased with Kieran Tierney since he arrived in Donostia-San Sebastian – fitness-permitting – but are unlikely to have him back next season. It looks as if Arsenal could seek to cash in on Tierney in the summer.

According to Give Me Sport (via Diario AS), Tierney will have an asking price of €23m in the summer. He has a contract until 2026, and Mikel Arteta is no longer relying on him, making it an ideal time for them to put him on the market.

However with Javi Galan currently starting ahead of Tierney, La Real have no intention of breaking the bank for the Scottish left-back. In addition, fitness concerns may scare off potential investors. This season the 26-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Txuri-Urdin, 14 of which have been starts. Tierney has spoken publicly about how much he is enjoying his time in La Liga, but his future looks uncertain.