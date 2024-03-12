Real Madrid to wear orange and brown shirts next season ahead of potential Kylian Mbappe arrival

Real Madrid are reportedly already preparing for the arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer, with most outlets close to the matter assuming he will leave Paris Saint-Germain for Los Blancos. Part of the attraction of Mbappe is the huge potential for marketing and merchandising revenue, but Real Madrid are set to go for a risque option for their alternative kits.

Their home shirt will as ever be white, but Marca say that Adidas are working on an orange away kit for next season, and their third kit will reportedly be brown. Real Madrid have worn orange before, but never have they had brown as part of their colour scheme.

In particular with brown, it is a colour that has led to some iconic kits, and it seems likely to make waves after as unique kit in their history or an infamous one. This season their away kit is black and grey, while their third kit is lilac.