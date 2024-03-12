Real Madrid sign ‘Dani Carvajal successor’ until 2026

Real Madrid have penned a new contract with 16-year-old right-back talent Jesus Fortea until 2026, keeping one of their most valued talents on board and safely under contract. Fortea will turn 18 in 2026, when he can sign a senior deal longer than three years long.

Long-touted as one of the best prospects in Spanish football, Fortea moved to Real Madrid from Atletico Madrid two summers ago, Los Blancos feeling it was worth breaking a pact of non-aggression with Atletico to get him.

Now playing for Alvaro Arbeloa for the under-19s, Fortea is expected to be one of the best talents of his generation, and is on a pathway to become Dani Carvajal’s eventual successor in the ‘medium-term’, which suggests how highly he is thought of.

A regular at his international age group, Diario AS say that Real Madrid will be willing to let go of Brazilian defender Vinicius Tobias and on-loan right-back Alex Jimenez, who is performing well at Milan as a result of Fortea’s potential. If all goes well, it might not be too long before he is given his debut in the first team.