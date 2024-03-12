Predicted XIs Barcelona-Napoli: Xavi to start Joao Felix and trio of youngsters for ‘biggest game of season’

Barcelona face what Xavi Hernandez described as their biggest game of the season this evening at 21:00 CEST in the Champions League as they look to get past Napoli in the Round of 16 second leg. The Blaugrana know they will have to get through to the next round both in terms of sporting prestige and financially.

Xavi’s options are somewhat reduced after injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, while Ferran Torres has not recovered in time. Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Marcos Alonso still remain out too. Raphinha has recovered after coming off against Real Mallorca on Friday, and Sport say he will start on the bench, Lamine Yamal ahead of him, with Joao Felix the other side of Robert Lewandowski.

Fermin Lopez is set to be trusted with Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield, with 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi looking to continue his excellent form alongside Ronald Araujo. MD agree on the line-up, and with only Sergi Roberto, Inigo Martinez, Oriol Romeu and Vitor Roque on the bench, perhaps the only major decision is to use Cubarsi ahead of the Basque central defender. Between them, Lamine Yamal, Lopez and Cubarsi have just six European starts between them.

🚨 Ter Stegen will play his 100th European match tonight. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 12, 2024

Napoli are unbeaten since facing Barcelona, and are only missing the unregistered Piotr Zielinski, Diego Demme and Leander Dendoncker. In comparison, Hamed Traore is set to come in for Jens Cajuste for Francesco Calzona. Otherwise, Napoli look as if they will be unchanged.