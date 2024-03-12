Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Ronald Araujo and Mikel Merino facing crucial talks, managerial hunt in stasis

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Has the impending exit of Thomas Tuchel changed Bayern Munich’s interest in Ronald Araujo?

Ronald Araujo is happy in Barcelona, and there are talks ongoing about a possible renewal, but there is no agreement yet. Clearly, there are teams that are paying very close attention to his situation, above all in the Premier League. What we can say for sure is that there are discussions between Barcelona and Araujo’s camp over a new deal, and they have been happening for a few weeks now. The Blaugrana want to lock down his future even more, as his current contract runs until 2026.

Bayern Munich, it depends somewhat on the new manager, but there are definitely Premier League sides interested. But everyone wants a player like Araujo.

After the names of Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta were mentioned for the Barcelona job, are they still adding to their shortlist?

It’s the priority right now. They want to find the right profile, someone to suit the playing style, with the right character. But in terms of recent developments, Barcelona are focused on the Napoli game right now, so no real updates.

He was linked to Juventus and Atletico Madrid this week, what’s happening with Mikel Merino?

There is a date set to discuss a potential renewal with Real Sociedad, the player is happy at La Real, with his role too. The reality is Real Sociedad will have to make an effort to retain him, because there are teams interested in him from Spain, England and Italy. The club will speak to Merino to work out whether they can hold onto him, but they are aware that there are clubs pursuing him too.