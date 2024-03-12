Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Real Madrid pursuit of Leny Yoro and Barcelona target wants Premier League

Real Madrid target Leny Yoro is not thinking about future yet

I can say that Real Madrid really like Leny Yoro, who has a contract until 2025 and is an important market opportunity, but many clubs in Europe like Yoro, not just Real Madrid: PSG, Atletico Madrid, English teams… There is still no decision on his future, not even the player is considering his next move right now. On the whole the situation is calm. Real Madrid will not spend a large amount of money on Yoro, knowing that in a year he can leave for free. But yes, Madrid have been following him closely for a long time.

Thomas Tuchel thinking about Premier League return over Barcelona job

As things stand, I understand that Thomas Tuchel is prioritising the Premier League, waiting to see which jobs might become available. He is looking for a top project.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta still listening to proposals on new manager

Barcelona has to solve the issue of the new coach but at the moment they are offering a thousand coaches, but as of today there is absolutely nothing concrete with anyone. Barca will go for a coach who has the Blaugrana style and philosophy. Laporta has a great relationship with Pini Zahavi and Jorge Mendes, the choice of the coach is very important and the president will listen to everyone, but will consult with his board to make the best decision for the club.