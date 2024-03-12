Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Nico Williams, Michel Sanchez, Lamine Yamal and Mario Hermoso

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

What’s the story behind Paris Saint-Germain links to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal

Right now I have no information of any offers, Paris Saint-Germain have not made an offer at the time of writing. Lamine Yamal is one of the young players that stands out most in the world, one of the most talented, so he is probably liked by every team in the world. That much is obvious.

In addition, at his age, at just 16, he’s making the difference, winning matches, and there aren’t many of those. Maybe there are people at PSG that like Lamine Yamal. There have been no conversations between the clubs at all, but those people like him as a player.

The most important thing though is that Barcelona President Joan Laporta does not want to even listen to offers, regardless of whether PSG or any other side come to them. They’re not interested in evening hearing them out.

Did Girona manager Michel Sanchez turn down Chelsea?

He’s one of the managers that is most appreciated in Europe for the work that he is doing, there are big teams that are following him, but I don’t have information on Chelsea speaking to him. I think that Michel is focused on finishing the season as well as possible, and Girona.

The feeling I get, this is opinion rather than information, is that he will continue at Girona next season. But you never know what can happen this summer, there are a lot of managerial changes in Europe, and he is one of the coaches that is most liked. You never know, for example Bayer Leverkusen might become available, but there are no offers as it stands.

Chelsea are not frontrunners for Nico Williams

Nico Williams has a release clause of €50m, and he could be a bargain for many clubs. But the truth is that Chelsea are not in pole position for him right now. There are many other teams interested, and others that are pushing harder with his camp, and given it is a release clause, it’s possible that whoever offers the highest wages has a good chance of getting him.

Of course, then it depends on the project and other things, but it’s true that Nico is very popular in the Premier League, and he is an opportunity for many clubs in England.

Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso not in advanced talks with anyone despite Milan links

Mario Hermoso has been linked with a number of clubs, but the truth is he is not in advanced talks. A renewal with Atletico Madrid is not close because there is no agreement, and although a lot of rumours are coming out, I don’t have confirmation that he is in advanced talks with anyone. Many of these rumours coming out are not real. For example, Juventus and Barcelona are not real, as of right now I have no information of contact between those clubs and Hermoso.