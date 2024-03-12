Manchester United meet with Getafe to discuss Mason Greenwood future

After meeting with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco, Manchester United have traveled to the south of the city to Getafe to discuss the future of Mason Greenwood, who is on loan at the Coliseum until the end of the season.

While it was reported that United Sporting Director John Murtough and negotiator Matt Hargreaves met with Deco, Marca did not confirm their presence in Getafe. It has been rumoured that Barcelona are interested in Greenwood for next season themselves, but that has since been shot down. Atletico Madrid have also been linked to Greenwood, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Getafe on the other hand have publicly stated their desire to hold onto Greenwood for at least one more season, while the player is seemingly happy to remain in Spanish football. The Red Devils want to sell Greenwood this summer according to the Madrid-based daily, and have set the asking price at €50m. Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said publicly that they will make a call on Greenwood’s future in the summer.