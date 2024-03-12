La Liga revelation to be available this summer after President confirms departure wish

Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez has confirmed a number of movements this summer, as the Canary Islanders look down the home straight to survival. The headline is the departure of goalkeeper Alvaro Valles.

The 26-year-old has been one of the revelations of the season in La Liga, standing out not only for his saves, but also for having more touches than any other goalkeeper in the division by a distance, helping Las Palmas to control games with the ball. As cited by Relevo, Ramirez explained that he would be moving on in the summer.

“The player is clear about it, he wants to continue evolving in his sporting career and it is not UD Las Palmas who can give him that evolution that he wants. He is doing his job professionally, we have tried to extend the contract but it has been unsuccessful.”

“In December we were able to sell him, we received an offer of €20m from an English team that I did not accept. An offer also came for Alberto Moleiro that I did not accept. We do not want to dismantle the team.”

His contract is up in 2025, and he is sure to be courted by a number of clubs. That could be the case for manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, who signed a two-year deal in the summer, but could still leave. Ramirez explained he could leave his contract.

“He has one more year of signed contract that I have also signed. Both he and I can break that contract in a time that is denoted in the contract. We are aware that his cachet has increased and that offers will come from teams that want him.”

While he did not advance names, Ramirez also explained that there would be a minimum of four signings in the summer window too.