Getafe star forward ruled out for rest of the season as meniscus problem is discovered

Getafe forward Borja Mayoral was unlikely to be much of a factor for the rest of the season, due to the knee injury he suffered against Las Palmas just over a week ago. He was predicted to be out for two to three months, giving him a slim chance of being back for the final games of the season, but he has now been ruled out for at least four.

Mayoral, 26, was enjoying the best season of his career, and his 15 La Liga goals were more than any other Spanish player in the division, and just one shy of Jude Bellingham in the Pichichi race. He was also in the Spain preliminary squad for the upcoming friendlies, with a view to a sport in the Euros squad.

Yet Cadena Cope say that damage to his external meniscus was discovered during the operation, and the extra repair work will keep him sidelined for at least an extra month, ending his Euros hopes for good.

It’s a major blow for Getafe, who were on the fringes of the European race, but above all the forward, who was making a strong case for his inclusion for La Roja. Alvaro Morata seems likely to go, but the alternative number nine spot is no certain thing, although Joselu Mato has performed well when called upon.