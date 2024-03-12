Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez relieved of Celta Vigo duties

Rafael Benitez has had an illustrious career in management, reaching high points with Valencia and Liverpool, but his time at Celta Vigo will be remembered with little fondness. Benitez was brought in as the star name to take Celta forward last summer as the Galician side celebrate their centenary year, but has been sacked with 10 games to go, with the team just two points above the drop zone.

The decision comes as something of a surprise, but the writing has been on the wall for some time. The main thing keeping him in the job was the huge pay-off Celta had to commit to by sacking him, reported at around €9m, a major hit for Celta.

Clearly however the situation has become unsustainable. A disappointing defeat to Real Madrid (4-0) was the last straw, as Celta President Marian Mourino tries to spark a reaction. Celta have won just five league games all season, despite a midtable budget, and Cadiz’s win over Atletico Madrid puts them a result away from sliding into the drop zone.

As per Relevo, B team manager Claudio Giraldez is a cheap favourite to take over from Benitez. The same outlet had reported that there were disagreements between Benitez and the players in recent weeks about the style of football they were playing, and for months now, Balaidos has chanted for Benitez to leave the club.

There is little doubt that Celta have been somewhat unlucky at times this season, conceding goals and points late on, but ultimately it has fallen at Benitez’s door once that became not a matter of fortune, but habit. No side has conceded more goals or points in the final 15 minutes in La Liga, and he may still be in a job if it weren’t for a stoppage time equaliser from Cadiz two weeks ago. In part, these goals were put down to Benitez’s consistent habit of putting on extra defenders and trying to hold onto leads.