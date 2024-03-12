Champions League Predictions: Barcelona to squeeze by Napoli, Atletico Madrid in trouble with Inter

We’re into the second legs of the Champions League ties from the Round of 16, and we’re back with our predictions as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid seek wins to take them to the quarter-finals against Italian opposition.

Barcelona v Napoli

Feargal Brennan: Evenly poised as Napoli head to Catalonia. Their respective seasons so far have been stories of failed title defences. Despite Barcelona’s struggles playing a role in Xavi Hernandez’s decision to move on, it pales in comparison to the mess in Naples. Midfield injury woes are an issue for Xavi, but this is a golden opportunity to reach the quarters, and give them something to fight for in the run in.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Napoli

John Menzies: Before the injuries to Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, I’d have had Barcelona down as firm favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, especially after their performance in the first leg. Napoli’s upturn in form also gives them a better chance, but I still think Xavi’s side will get the job done…just. Lamine Yamal to be the difference-maker once again.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Napoli

Ruairidh Barlow: In the first leg, it was simple enough to claim that Barcelona were in better form, and had the better players on the pitch. Following injuries to Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, it’s difficult to make that case now, and Barcelona are still dealing with the emotional blow of what felt like relinquishing their last chance to battle for La Liga against Athletic Club. Can see this going to extra time, as I think this could go either way, but will give Barcelona the edge as Xavi Hernandez, despite his flaws, tends to get an emotionally charged side out there for big occasions, even if it sometimes goes pear-shaped – if Napoli had another few weeks under Francesco Calzona…

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Napoli

Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan

FB: Atletico tried to Atletico for large periods of the first leg, but as they clung on, Marko Arnautovic deserved to nick it for Inter. A slender deficit was the best Simeone could have hoped for late on and that’s exactly what he got. The travelling Atletico fans were disgruntled at the weekend loss in Cadiz and Simeone needs them on side as Inter land in Madrid. Atletico have the blue print for this type of Champions League situation, but Simone Inzaghi’s stock continues to rise, and he could just squeeze through.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Inter Milan

JM: Despite their poor recent form, Atleti are still imperious at home, and they will fancy their chances of overturning the one-goal deficit from the first leg. However, even if Antoine Griezmann does return from injury, I think Inter are too good for Diego Simeone’s underperforming side. I can see the Nerazzurri going far in the competition, they are an excellent side.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 0-2 Inter

RB: In the first leg, I predicted a draw, and while Inter were better, Atletico did have some chances without Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann having much crossover. How fit is Griezmann this time? Only they will know, but Atletico will rise to the occasion at home. Unfortunately, there are doubts about whether their backline can cope with the ambition needed to cause Inter problems. This one will be in play until the end, but logic tells us Inter are simply don’t have the flaws Atletico do.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Inter