Celta Vigo appoint new manager following ‘profound frustration’ from Rafael Benitez during exit

Following the sacking of Rafael Benitez this afternoon, Celta Vigo have handed the reins to B team manager Claudio Giraldez.

According to Relevo, Benitez received the call by surprise from Chairwoman Marian Mourino, and was ‘profoundly frustrated’ with the decision, which he expressed. He felt he could turn things around at Celta, after just five wins in 28 games, and didn’t understand why the decision was taken after a defeat to Real Madrid, as per Relevo.

Giraldez has no senior management experience, having been part of the Celta youth setup since 2019, save for a brief spell as coach of Gran Pena. The 36-year-old spent most of his career as a player in the lower leagues in Galicia, with Ourense, Pontevedra, Coruxo and Porrino as a left-back, having come through the academy systems at Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

He does have a good record with Celta Fortuna, who are 5th, in the play-off places, in the third-tier, and overall has won 31 and drawn 16 of his 67 games in charge of the subsidiary side. He will already be familiar with Miguel Rodriguez, Hugo Alvarez, Hugo Sotelo, and Carlos Dominguez, having worked with them in the youth ranks.