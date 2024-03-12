Bayern Munich set for fresh contract talks with Real Madrid talk Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich are yet to give up on the possibility that Alphonso Davies could commit his future to the club, despite negotiations having initially been started nearly a year ago without success. During that period the departure of two Bayern managers have been confirmed, but it will be down to new Sporting Director Max Eberl to keep Davies from Real Madrid.

Out of contract in 2025, Eberl has admitted that he does not want to lose Davies for free, implying they will negotiate a deal with Los Blancos for Davies if they cannot find an agreement. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky DE, Eberl and Director of Football Christoph Freund will sit down with Davies’ agent this week.

🚨Excl. Details #Davies: New talks between Eberl/Freund and his management are scheduled this week! ➡️ Bayern is offering a new contract until 2029

➡️ And a new salary of around €11-13m gross/year! Davies and his management demand up to €20m all-in. Bayern wants clarity… pic.twitter.com/p3c5rsRWPR — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 11, 2024

They will offer him a deal worth €11-13m per annum on a long contract lasting for the next five years. Davies’ representatives have reportedly been demanding €20m per year in order to stay at Bayern. That figure seems to be paying over the odds for Davies, hence it many believe this is simply strategy to get him to Real Madrid this summer or next.

Davies’ is Real Madrid‘s top target this summer outside of Kylian Mbappe, and already figures for a potential deal have been discussed, ranging from €30m in terms of Spanish interests, and €70m in Bavarian preference. Certainly the 23-year-old Canadian is the best left-back signing in the world currently, based on age and skillset.