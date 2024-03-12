Barcelona President Joan Laporta baulks at Liverpool asking price for Luis Diaz

Barcelona have made the left wing position one of their priority positions for the summer transfer market, but Liverpool forward Luis Diaz will not be the player to reinforce that area of the pitch. Despite a meeting with Diaz’s agent, Barcelona do not have the financial might to pull it off.

While just six years ago Barcelona essentially asked Liverpool to name their price for Philippe Coutinho, no longer are they in a position to make brash moves in the transfer market. Diaz ws scouted by Barcelona before his move to Liverpool from Porto, and as per El Heraldo, and confirmed by Sport, Barcelona President Joan Laporta met with Carlos van Strahlen this week.

He enquired about a potential asking price for the Colombian forward, he was told that Diaz would only be allowed to leave for €120-140m, which Laporta replied that this was ‘not viable’.

Barcelona will once again be hunting in the bargain basement unless there are major sales this summer. As of their latest salary limit, Barcelona are in the region of €200m over budget, and will need to equalise that, or at least make major sales in order to be able to recruit again. Currently they are only able to invest 50% of what they sell or save into new salaries, and must register Vitor Roque and Inigo Martinez already.