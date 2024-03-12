Barcelona move for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood shot down by transfer expert

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe, over recent weeks. Those rumours gathered pace after Sporting Director Deco was seen meeting his United counterpart John Murtough, but the rumours linking Greenwood to Barcelona have been shot down by Fabrizio Romano.

According to Relevo, Greenwood does not want to return to Manchester United, and would rather continue his career in Spain. Despite links to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as a potentially cut-price option, they mention the fact he could remain on loan at Getafe.

🚨 Barca is not pursuing a deal for Mason Greenwood despite recent links. The club is currently focused on different targets. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/yAK3wC3HSY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 12, 2024

His contract with Manchester United is up in 2025, meaning the Red Devils may well want to sell Greenwood this summer if they can find a buyer. Getafe also have a 20% sell-on clause for Greenwood. However according to Fabrizio Romano, United will not find a buyer in Barcelona at the time of writing, as they are working on other targets.

Barcelona are reportedly looking for a left winger this summer, and while Greenwood is versatile, that is not his natural position. Of course, the main reason United may struggle to find a buyer is the reputational damage it would do to his next club, following accusations of attempted rape, coercive behaviour and actual bodily harm (since dropped), the very reason he is not at United currently.