Barcelona get €15m boost from Champions League progress – but they have already spent it

Barcelona have just beaten Napoli 3-1 at Montjuic to qualify for the Champions League quarter finals.

That’s important for the team, simply so they have something to play for. It’s also important for Xavi, giving him something to be proud of from this spell at his club.

But it also means a vital cash injection for the club. Sport estimate that it’s worth €15m for the Blaugrana – around €10m from the prize money, and €5m another round of matchday revenue at Montjuic.

Of course, this isn’t going right into their pockets – in fact, according to this article, Joan Laporta and the hierarchy at Barcelona had already factored this into their budget. They will need to go one further and reach the semis if they want to actually improve their fortunes.

Still, it’s better to have the money you budgeted for than not. The club are still battling their financial crisis, and every little helps.