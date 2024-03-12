Barcelona aiming to sell at least two central defenders this summer

Barcelona will be desperate to make sales this summer as they seek to get back into the black for their salary limit in the coming season, and one of the areas they can afford to lose players is in central defence. The key to their title-winning season last year, this season Barcelona’s defending has been one of their weak points, but the Blaugrana want to invest their resources ahead of the middle of defence.

The Blaugrana want to keep Joao Cancelo or bring in a replacement right-back, find a pivot and a left winger in the summer, but must first make sales. One of those they will certainly try to move on is Aston Villa loan defender Clement Lenglet, whose high salary is a problem for the Blaugrana.

Eric Garcia is also set to be on his way out after a successful season on loan at Girona, as per Sport, and could even remain at Montilivi next season. Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde will be difficult to move after they declared their desire to stay, while Chadi Riad could be sold again even if he is bought back from Real Betis. They are aware of Premier League interest.

Veteran Inigo Martinez is keen to fulfil his two-year deal but is not registered for next season. He is unlikely to bring in much in the way of funds though. Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi are highlighted as their pairing of the future.

There has been speculation in Catalonia that Araujo could be having second thoughts about his continuity at Barcelona, after Bayern Munich showed interest in him in the summer. Recently Football España were informed that a number of Premier League sides are keeping tabs on Araujo should he become available.