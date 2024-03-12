Atletico Madrid to get talisman back for crucial Champions League second leg with Inter

Atletico Madrid will need all they can muster on Wednesday night in order to try and beat Inter in their Champions League second leg, and overturn the 1-0 deficit. That includes Antoine Griezmann, and while Diego Simeone was coy on his fitness ahead of their trip to Cadiz this past weekend, it looks as if he will be available.

According to Marca, Griezmann trained as normal on Monday, and with the starting side for the second time since his ankle injury against Inter in the first leg three weeks ago. The Frenchman led the line alongside Alvaro Morata, while Samuel Lino and Nahuel Molina were the two wide players in the formation.

In the first leg, Marcos Llorente started up front amid concerns over Morata’s fitness, but he looks set for a more traditional midfield role. Saul Niguez would be the sacrifice to accommodate the two natural forwards on the face of it, but Los Rojiblancos will be desperate to be more solid in defence at the Metropolitano, so their task does not get away from them.